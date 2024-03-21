Ellen Pompeo Through the Years

Ellen Pompeo has had quite the career on Grey’s Anatomy, which she has starred on since 2005.

The actress was born in Everett, Massachusetts, in November 1969 and later made her television debut in 1996 on Law & Order. Pompeo went on to star in several notable films including 2002’s Moonlight Mile and Catch Me If You Can, 2003’s Old School and 2004’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

After appearing on the big screen, Pompeo landed her breakthrough role as Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy, which debuted in 2005. The show became an instant success and earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Drama Series. Pompeo continued to star as a full-time cast member on the show for over 18 seasons before announcing in November 2022 that she was planning on taking a reduced role in the series.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!” Pompeo captioned an Instagram selfie at the time. “Through it all … none of it … would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!”

