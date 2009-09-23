Ellen Pompeo Welcomes a Baby Girl!

Meredith Grey is a mom!

Grey's Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery have welcomed their first child, a girl, her rep tells Usmagazine.com exclusively.

"Her name is Stella Luna Pompeo Ivery," her rep tells Us. "She was born Sept. 15 in Los Angeles."

Pompeo, 39, and the music producer, 41 — who tied the knot at a small ceremony in 2007 — announced they were expecting in April.

See how A-list moms-to-be dress their bumps.

"It's a huge lifestyle change, and I take that very seriously," she told Allure in 2008 of motherhood. "[Chris and I] enjoy our life so much. We go to Europe and sleep in. So when I have the baby, I won't feel like we've missed any fun, reckless times together, like staying up all night drinking champagne and having sex until five in the morning and not having to get up until two in the afternoon."

See the baby bump hall of fame.

Her Grey's costar, Jessica Capshaw, told Us Pompeo was ready to be a mom.

"She is so on top of it, and she is so excited, and she is very sweet about it," she told Us in May. "She is doing her research."

Added Capshaw, "She is exactly the way that she should be about it, which is really excited and hopeful but at the same time really pragmatic and planning. And I think that is the best way for her to be."

The new season of Grey's Anatomy starts Sept. 24. Her costar Katherine Heigl recently adopted a baby girl from Korea.

Babies of the Year

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!