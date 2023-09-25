Emotions are always running high in Bachelor Nation.

While appearing on season 19 of The Bachelor, seasons 2 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, Ashley Iaconetti became known for her epic crying face. While the meme began when Chris Soules dumped her on a 2-on-1 date in the Badlands in South Dakota, the Ashley I. cry count continued to rack up as she pursued Jared Haibon on the beaches of Mexico.

Jared spent years telling Ashley he wasn’t interested, but the twosome shocked fans when they got together off screen in 2018. They wed one year later and welcomed son Dawson in January 2022 — and their baby boy kept the tradition going.

“Like mother, like son. Do you see the resemblance?” Ashley captioned a video of clips of her and her son breaking down set to Janis Joplin’s song “Cry Baby.”

