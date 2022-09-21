The aftermath from the Bachelorette finale continues. After Gabby Windey’s fiancé, Erich Schwer, confronted his former flame Amanda Kaylor’s claims about their pre-show relationship on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, she is speaking out exclusively to Us Weekly.

“He sent me two dozen roses two weeks after I ended things because I didn’t wanna stay with him while he went on the show. … With a note saying, ‘I’ll never stop thinking about you,’” Amanda claimed to Us on Tuesday, September 20. “[His comments on the finale are] such bulls—t but wish them the best. She will learn.”

Earlier this month, BachelorNation.Scoop shared Amanda and Erich’s alleged text messages via Instagram. In their exchanges from March, the real estate analyst said that the show isn’t “real,” he was pursuing the opportunity because he is “stuck in my career path” and he wanted her to be open to dating again when he returned from filming. Jesse Palmer projected the screenshots during AFR.

“I met this girl about a month before it started and I had no idea I was going to come here. Ultimately, I realized that there was not a connection long-term, and it was about the same time the show reached out,” Erich claimed to the host with Gabby by his side. “I handled it poorly, 100 percent. I led her on and I want to own that.”

He continued: “I kind of took the easy way out in a sense. I didn’t want to have the hard conversation. … It’s a mistake that I made on my part.”

Erich reiterated that he was “taking the cowardly way out” by leading Amanda on, but his relationship with Gabby is “100 percent real.”

“I was using the show as an excuse to not confront her about our relationship at this point where I didn’t see a future but we were having fun,” he said.

Gabby, for her part, confirmed that she knew about the texts “way before they were leaked” following part one of the finale.

“He was thinking about me and we’ve had these conversations time and time again,” the ICU nurse said. “Our communication has just gotten better and he’s gracious and he’s honest, so I do believe what he said. … His honesty and willingness to take accountability is all I can ask for in a partner.”

Despite the hiccup, Gabby and Erich are still going strong.

“Hard launch,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant gushed alongside a series of photos on Tuesday via Instagram.

Erich shared sweet snaps too, writing, “How ‘bout that ride in? ❤️ u stupid.”

Scroll through for more from Amanda: