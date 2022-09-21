Why Did Erich’s Ex Leak Their Text Messages?

“Just the lack of honesty when it came from him. I feel like [going on The Bachelorette] was something that he, maybe, had in his mind longer than … obviously, I found out right before,” Amanda claimed to Us, adding that Erich met her son. “He let me introduce him to him the week leading up to that and then in my head, that’s kind of messed up to do knowing that [The Bachelorette is] a potential option and I don’t believe that he just got the news March 10 because they’re filming two weeks later. … I was just blindsided and hurt.”

She added that she initially shared the messages in July, but they didn’t get attention until Erich was the finalist.