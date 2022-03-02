Alexa Demie

Filming some of Maddy’s more risqué scenes in season 1 was “tough” for Demie at first, she told Vogue in 2019. “When I read the script, I was like, ‘This all makes sense and I want to do it,'” she said. “The nudity was — it was tough for me because I’m not really … I’m just not comfortable like that publicly. So, it was hard for me.”

However, the Waves actress doesn’t regret shooting those scenes, explaining, “It definitely … pulled me out of my comfort zone, and after I did it, I watched it and it’s just … it’s not that serious.”