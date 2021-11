The Stars

It was announced in November 2021 that the Harriet star and the “Positions” singer had landed the impressive roles of Elphaba and Galinda, roles which were originated by Menzel and Chenoweth on Broadway.

The casting news even fulfilled the Florida native’s long-held dreams after she tweeted in 2011, “Loved seeing Wicked again… amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole.”