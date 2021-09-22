James Marsden Never Felt Older While Filming Enchanted Sequel

Aging Gracefully

Like Adams, Marsden was excited to reprise his role as Prince Edward. However, getting back on that royal horse wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be.

“I have never felt older,” the Notebook actor joked to Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “Fifteen years is not the sort of time frame you want to wait for the sequel of your movie where you play a Disney prince [to come out]. You go back in and you just got a belly and three chins.”

Still, getting a chance to revisit the magical world of Enchanted all these years later “was fun,” the Dead to Me star told ET, adding, “I think we made something special. I hope people will dig it.”