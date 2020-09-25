George Newbern

After his role as fiancé Bryan MacKenzie, Newbern focused mostly on his TV career. He starred on The Boys Are Back, Bull, Providence, Scandal and had a recurring role on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He also voiced Clark Kent/Superman on the Justice League and Justice League Unlimited series. Film-wise, he appeared in Crazy Eights, Dadnapped, The Assignment and Same Time, Next Christmas. The Northwestern University alum has been married to Marietta DePrima since 1990. The couple share three children.