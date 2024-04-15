Fire Country has had complex character connections since its premiere in 2022 — and with every season comes new entanglements.

There’s been many complicated love triangles, including season 1’s Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) falling for his high best friend Jake Crawford’s (Jordan Calloway) ex-girlfriend Gabriella Perez (Stephanie Arcila).

However, it’s the characters who are related by blood or marriage that keep viewers on their toes each week.

For example, during the season 2 premiere, which aired in February 2024, Bode learned that he might be the biological father of his high school sweetheart Cara’s (Sabina Gadecki) daughter, Genevieve (Alix West Lefler).

Fire Country airs on CBS Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see which Fire Country characters are related: