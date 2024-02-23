Fire Country puts in a lot of work to make their cast look nearly unrecognizable on the show.

The CBS series, which premiered in 2022, follows inmate Bode (Max Thieriot) as he gets a chance to shorten his prison sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program. Bode gets assigned to his hometown where he reconnects with his family, former friends and continues to make attempts to redeem himself.

Creator and star Thieriot previously reflected on the effort he put into the show, telling Collider in January 2022, “It’s definitely really rewarding. This has been my baby for the last three years, so it’s exciting to finally see it out in the world. But as rewarding as it is — and no matter how much I’m enjoying all of these moments with all of these people that I’m getting to celebrate this with — it’s also a lot of work. I’m certainly doing more work now than ever.”

Thieriot wanted to leave Fire Country viewers with an important message.

“The biggest thing that I want and hope to achieve with this series is not only to shine the light on firefighters for being the heroes that they are, but also just everything that they go through as humans,” he continued. “It’s important to realize that even though Superman wears a cape, when he takes that cape off, there’s a man underneath it, and it’s important to peel back those layers too.”

Keep scrolling to see what the stars of Fire Country look like in real life: