Another round of rescues. Fire Country quickly became one of the most popular new shows of the season when it premiered in fall 2022, so fans can rest easy knowing that more episodes are coming soon.

After the series aired its first two installments in October 2022, CBS ordered a full season of the drama. Three months later, the network renewed the show for a second season.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement in January 2023. “Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

The procedural is led by Max Thieriot, who cocreated the series with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. The SEAL Team alum plays Bode Donovan, a convict who begins working with California firefighters in order to lessen his prison sentence. Unlike his fellow prisoners, however, Bode has a family connection to firefighting: his father, Vince Leone (Billy Burke), is the Cal Fire Battalion Chief.

Thieriot was inspired to create the show after seeing firsthand how firefighters respond in a crisis. The Bates Motel alum’s family was living in Occidental, California, in 2017 when the Tubbs and Nuns wildfires burned through tens of thousands of acres.

“It was chaos. It was so surreal and unbelievable that this fire was spreading where it was,” he told the Petaluma Argus-Courier in October 2022. “People just couldn’t imagine this ever happening. And after it was all over, I was driving around, and it was just hard to digest. … My gosh, the devastation.”

In order to keep the show as true to life as possible, Thieriot and the rest of the cast and crew consult with real firefighters, who weigh in on accuracy. “We work with a bunch of different firefighters, from all over, with many years of experience,” the Point Break star told Collider in January 2023. “A couple of the guys that we have up here both have about 30 years. We really try to bring in as much of the authenticity as we possibly can. It’s always that fine line of telling these dramatic stories for television, but also respecting the job that people do, and we try to keep those two things close.”

