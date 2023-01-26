A warm reception! Fire Country’s Leone family will finally get some good news on the Sunday, January 29, episode after Sharon’s latest brush with death at the hands of a rogue biker.

Diane Farr’s Sharon Leone will return to full duty on the special episode of Fire Country, which airs after the AFC Championship, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

“Hey, Shar. What are you doing here?” Vince Leone (Billy Burke) asks in the clip as his wife, who has been out due to medical issues, walks into his firehouse. (Sharon was also the victim of an attempt on her life one week prior, but safely outwitted the assailant.)

Sharon quips, “Actually, it’s Division Chief Leone!” confirming her official comeback as one of Cal Fire’s highest-ranking officers.

The group of firefighters rejoice because Sharon appears to be in good spirits as she awaits the results of her friends and family’s blood tests. During the Friday, January 20, episode, fans watched as the town got tested to see if they were a possible match for Sharon, who needs a kidney transplant as soon as possible.

“Once she gets her new kidney, she’ll be unstoppable,” Gabriella Perez (Stephanie Arcila) says in the preview from Sunday’s all-new episode titled, “Two Pink Lines.”

The division chief admits that she doesn’t “want to talk about my kidneys anymore,” but pauses to thank everyone who gave blood in an attempt to save her life.

“I don’t want to know if you’re a match yet,” Sharon insists, before turning her attention to Eve Edwards (Jules Latimer), who is chowing down on a donut. “That way, if I see you eating junk food and possibly destroying my kidney, I won’t be mad.”

While Eve confesses that she’s “not a match,” Sharon is hopeful that someone will be able to give her the kidney she’s been waiting for all season.

In addition to learning Sharon’s fate on Sunday, viewers will see her son, Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), and his fellow prison inmate firefighters battle a fire that begins after a plane crash.

The Three Rock Camp crew — which Bode was assigned to in an attempt to lessen his prison sentence — will team up with the Station 42 firefighters as they’ve done in the past to try and put out the “monstrous fire,” according to a CBS press release.

The real question, however, is what is going to happen when Bode tells his mom he is a match for her transplant? While fans discovered his compatibility during last week’s episode, his mother is in the dark.

In fact, Sharon previously claimed “I’m not taking an organ from my kid” when Vince suggested he be tested. Bode, meanwhile, took the blood test with Captain Manny Perez’s (Kevin Alejandro) approval at a clinic near the inmate camp.

For more clues about the all-new episode, watch Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek above.

Fire Country’s special episode airs on CBS Sunday, January 29, at 10 p.m. ET following the AFC Championship game. Regular episodes return to Fridays beginning Friday, February 3, at 9 p.m. ET.