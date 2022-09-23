Kevin Jacobs (Big Brother Canada 10 Winner)

You can look back at most seasons of Big Brother and figure out who the story is about. Usually, that story is about why someone won the game or why someone lost the game. Like it or not, Big Brother 24 is the story of Taylor Hale. From week one on the block to the formation of The Leftovers to her enemies leaving one after another, this season has been about a really, really nice person navigating a really, really complex game. It’s fascinating to watch someone hold their head up high, not react to the craziness of the house, and see them make their way through that complexity without visibly succumbing or reacting to the heightened emotions or pressures of the game. And the question is, can being nice win you a season of Big Brother? The finale will show that the answer is yes.

After Brittany leaves, Turner is likely drawing dead against Monte or Taylor. If Monte and Turner sit beside each other, we’ll get a good winner – likely Monte – but this season will be the story of how Taylor made it to finale night and lost. What is going to happen is Monte is going to win the final HOH and he’ll choose Taylor to sit beside him. She’ll secure a historic victory, proving that sometimes, in life and in Big Brother, being nice can actually get you the win.