Former ‘Real Housewives of D.C.’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

One and done. It’s been a decade since Bravo fans met and subsequently said goodbye to the Real Housewives of D.C.

The Real Housewives of D.C., which starred Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney, Michaele Salahi and Stacie Scott Turner, premiered on August 5, 2010. The show ran for 11 episodes and wrapped up with a two-part reunion in October 2010.

While the franchise was short-lived, it was full of drama — on and offscreen. In November 2009, Michaele and then-husband Tareq Salahi made headlines for crashing Barack Obama’s first State Dinner. Bravo cameras followed the pair’s day leading up to their trip to the White House, and watched the Salahis be questioned by someone at the gate with a clipboard. While the couple was instructed to move to the side as they couldn’t find them on the list, Michaele and Tareq eventually made their way inside.

Listen! ‘RHOP’ star Wendy Osefo breaks down the “most intense fight in the show’s history” in under 2 minutes.



Andy Cohen has been open about the fact that the situation overshadowed the show, prompting its early cancellation.

“Frankly, I really wanted to bring D.C. back for season 2. It really picked up half of the season but the Salahis really tanked that show,” the host said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2018. “When the FBI is asking for raw tapes of your show, good thing to maybe not move forward?”

Mary agreed during a May 2020 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

“It was a mess, it really was a mess,” she said. “I think the show worked. It’s just that the premise of the show ended up being so hijacked by that incident that it was very hard [to continue]. And also I think that financially I think that incident caused Bravo a lot of expenses on the legal side. So their business model was blown out of the water.”

Scroll through for an update on the RHODC stars: