Haley Joel Osment

The actor made his film debut in Forrest Gump as Forrest and Jenny’s son, also named Forrest. His breakout role came in 1999’s The Sixth Sense, in which he famously said, “I see dead people.” He went on to star in Pay It Forward, Secondhand Lions and A.I. Intelligence and has continued acting into adulthood. His recent TV credits include The Kominsky Method, The Boys and What We Do in the Shadows.