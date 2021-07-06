Forrest Gump Cast Where Are They Now

Tom Hanks

Since Forrest Gump, the actor also known as “America’s Dad” has been nominated for three more Oscars (and no one has repeated his feat of winning two years in a row). He’s starred in several acclaimed films including Apollo 13, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, Charlie Wilson’s War and Captain Phillips and has voiced Woody in all four Toy Story movies. He has been married to Rita Wilson since 1988. They share two sons, Chester (a.k.a. Chet Haze) and Truman. He also shares son Colin Hanks and daughter Elizabeth Hanks with ex-wife Samantha Lewes, whom he divorced in 1987. Elizabeth had a small cameo in Forrest Gump as one of the schoolchildren who refuses to let young Forrest sit next to her on the bus.