No rest for Sebastian Stan! As Pam & Tommy wraps up on Hulu, the Marvel star has another project debuting on the streaming service: the new movie Fresh.

The Logan Lucky actor, 39, plays Steve, a charming guy who begins dating Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) after she tires of the dating app roller-coaster. The duo’s romance goes well at first, but things quickly start to get weird. Though a trailer for the drama starts off like a typical rom-com, the clip later hints that Steve might have a cannibalistic streak.

At one point, Noa asks Steve what’s going on and he replies, “I’m gonna tell you, but you’re gonna freak out.” When she protests, he adds in a voiceover: “It’s about giving. Giving yourself over to somebody. Becoming one forever. That’s love.”

Despite the movie’s shocking turns, Stan wanted to join the project as soon he found out that Edgar-Jones, 23, was involved. The Gossip Girl alum became a huge fan after watching her work in the Hulu adaptation of Normal People.

“I just emailed my agents right away and I said, ‘Please, can we find a way to get the script? Can I meet on this? I’d love to know what this is about,’” the Romania native told IndieWire on Wednesday, March 2. “It was great reading the script, knowing that Daisy was going to be Noa, because I think that really informed a lot of how that experience was going to be. Daisy, to me, has such a world weariness about her, this wisdom and intelligence that’s just very inherent to her.”

Edgar-Jones, for her part, was drawn to the film’s commentary about online romance, despite the fact that she’s never used dating apps herself. “We shop for each other. We scroll. ‘I don’t want that. I don’t want that,'” she told The Guardian in February, explaining how she helps her friends navigate the world of modern relationships. “You go on the date and you probably know within the first 30 seconds whether it’s right. But you can’t get out for at least two hours.”

Mimi Cave, who makes her directorial debut with Fresh, described the movie as “a classic boy-meets-girl thriller” when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. “I would also consider it a film about female friendships and a sort of strange coming-of-age movie,” she told Deadline at the time. “I felt like I had an opportunity to do something different and take an age-old story and twist it, and chop it up, if you will.”

