Yo, home to Bel Air! The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, Bel-Air, officially has its cast.

More than 30 years after the original comedy premiered in 1990, fans are going back to Bel Air, California — but this time, the concept of a teen from West Philly moving to the wealthy Los Angeles neighborhood to live with his aunt and uncle will be a drama.

“They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you’ve done. I am hyped,” original star Will Smith revealed to the show’s new team in September 2020.

Peacock’s Bel-Air is a reimagining of the ‘90s comedy inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral fan film by the same name that dropped in 2019. Cooper, who is the director, co-writer and executive producer on the new series, caught Smith’s attention with his four-minute film trailer for its deeper, more serious rendition of the Men in Black actor’s hit show.

“That’s what really clicked in my mind when I saw the trailer that Morgan did. The concepts in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagined as a drama. A real kid from West Philadelphia, modern day. A Black family in Bel Air,” Smith, who is also an executive producer on the upcoming show, explained at the time. “The Carlton character, modern day: a Black, young republican. What’s the Hilary character in a world of Instagram and social media? What does that become? Uncle Phil, a Black lawyer turned judge. Aunt Viv, a professional woman that decided to raise her family and now that her kids are older making her way back. All of that stuff is so rich.”

Cooper added: “Yes, there’s so many layers to these characters. We’re really going to peel back the layers of these iconic characters. We’re going to explore this world in an unforgettable way. It’s a show that’s really going to surprise people in the best way possible.”

Bel-Air writer and executive producer Chris Collins noted that the reboot is “so personal to [Will] and [his] journey as an artist,” but it also serves as a way to tap into the world now by “getting us back to humanity.”

Last month, Smith introduced newcomer Jabari Banks as the show’s leading man — changing his life the same way his was transformed three decades prior.

“From the deepest parts of my heart, I want to say congratulations to you, you have the role of Will on Bel-Air,” the “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” singer said in an August Instagram video. “You have a fantastic road ahead of you and I’m looking forward to being an asset for you in this process as you build out your life and your career.”

Banks shared the video on his social media, writing, “This is TRULY a dream come true! Thank you to @willsmith & @cooperfilms for trusting me with this iconic role! I can’t wait to make you all laugh, cry, and feel every emotion in between 😎.”

Scroll down to meet the rest of the Bel-Air cast: