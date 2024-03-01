It’s comforting to know that where you go, Gilmore Girls will follow — but some of the show’s characters would be better off left behind.

Gilmore Girls premiered on the WB in 2000 and followed Lorelai (Lauren Graham), a single mother raising her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), in the small Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. When Rory gets accepted to a prestigious private school, Lorelai is forced to ask her estranged parents, Richard (Edward Hermann) and Emily (Kelly Bishop), for help, and they begin to repair their relationship. Scott Patterson, Melissa McCarthy, Jared Padalecki, Milo Ventimiglia, Matt Czuchry, Keiko Agena and Liza Weil rounded out the main cast.

The show, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, lasted for seven seasons before coming to a close in 2007, but its legacy lives on as a source of warmth and comfort for all to enjoy. While part of what made the series so successful was its colorful and unique cast of characters — Kirk (Sean Gunn), Paris (Weil) and Lane (Agena) to name a few — some personalities were undeniably unlikable.

One of the show’s most controversial characters was Zack Van Gerbig (Todd Lowe), who first appeared in season 3 as a quirky member of Lane’s band, Hep Alien, but later turned into her cynical, can’t-stop-complaining boyfriend and eventual husband. The couple ended the series with Lane giving birth to twins, while Zack went on tour as a musician. It was a choice that upset fans — and surprised Agena herself.

“It was so sudden. Everything that happened in Lane’s life — especially at the very end — was really quick,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in 2018 of the season 7 story line. “She’s fighting with Zack and then all of a sudden she’s engaged to Zack and in an instant she gets pregnant after having sex for the first time during their honeymoon. It does make it harder later on because I think story-wise it’s hard for Lane. I wish she was able to do more with music.”

Zack was also controversial because he came after Lane’s first boyfriend, Dave Rygalski (Adam Brody), a fan favorite character who felt like a perfect match for Lane before he exited the show due to Brody being cast on The O.C. Had Brody remained on the show, Agena thinks the pairing would have lasted much longer.

“I think they would have invested more time in it — just because Dave Rygalski is [producer] Helen Pai’s actual husband’s name and they are still married,” Agena explained to Us. “I definitely think they would have. Maybe they would have explored that story line a lot longer.”

Keep scrolling for seven of Gilmore Girls’ worst characters: