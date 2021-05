Netflix/Amazon

Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia have since cut ties with the HFPA until changes are made. “We don’t believe these proposed new policies — particularly around the size and speed of membership growth — will tackle the HFPA’s systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate,” Netflix coCEO Ted Sarandos wrote. “So we’re stopping any activities with your organization until more meaningful changes are made.”