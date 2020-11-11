Spotted on the Met steps: The cast of the new Gossip Girl imitating Serena and Blair.

In November 2020, the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming series was photographed spending time outside the Metropolitan Museum in New York City, much like the original cast did during the original CW series, which aired from 2007 to 2012.

The new show, set eight years after the events of the first wrapped up, follows a group of private school teens on the Upper East Side as they’re “introduced to social surveillance,” per the streaming service.

“As we get closer, we can kind of roll out details of what exactly is going to be the same and tie us to the original show,” cocreator Josh Schwartz told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2019, noting that there are a lot of advantages to working with HBO Max. “I think we’re excited to tell a different version of the story and different levels of restrictions. It won’t be button-pushing just for the sake of just being able to do it. Maybe a couple ‘s–ts’ we’ll throw in there, just because we can. … You never want to do something just because. Luckily, we’re now airing post-Euphoria, so anything we do is tame by comparison.”

The original cast — Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick and Leighton Meester — will not be featured in the new series, and the new cast are not related to the OGs either.

“We covered so much ground the first time around, you would have seen all the relatives,” executive producer Joshua Safran told Us in December 2019. “Kids is not possible because they were, like, 15 when we started, so they wouldn’t have kids in high school now. As for relatives, we went so deep into the family history, there are no relatives left! But that isn’t to say that people won’t pop in.”

Although not all character descriptions have been released, get to know the new cast of Gossip Girl below.