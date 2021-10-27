The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Casting Team Wasn’t Happy With Isaiah’s Appearance

For the Love Jones star, it was important for him to keep his dreadlocks, afro and his goatee while initially being considered for Grey’s Anatomy.

“Everything that I was known for because I wanted to prove the point, ‘What does our intellect have to do with our hair?’ We could still be bright and still be surgeons,” he noted.

Once Washington joined the cast, he received a call the night before his first table read to get rid of his afro and his goatee.

“Now this is an opportunity to play an incredible character, I’m getting a second chance. I call my barber and he gets to my condo at about midnight,” the Hollywood Homicide star shared. “I’m getting a haircut and I’m shaving this goatee off because now I can play this strong, powerful and beautiful male who was at the height of my intellect and who was in charge. So I’m thinking, ‘This is a positive.'”

Even though Washington did what he was asked, he recalled how the next day creator Shonda Rhimes came in and screamed at him, “What did you f–king do?”

“People say things end when they start, it began as subterfuge,” the Fox host said.