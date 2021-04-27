After an extended hiatus, The Handmaid’s Tale is finally coming back to Hulu, and Gilead is just as terrifying as ever.

The dystopian drama left off in 2019 with June (Elisabeth Moss) sending dozens of children to Canada on a plane with Rita (Amanda Brugel). However, since her own daughter wasn’t saved, June once again stayed behind in Gilead, the oppressive regime that has taken over most of the United States. She got shot and her life was left hanging in the balance.

When the first season 4 episodes drop on Wednesday, April 28, June will need some help with her life-threatening wound. Don’t worry though, Moss made it clear that the tortured hero will absolutely survive yet another brush with death.

“It’s funny, because sometimes people will say to me, like, ‘How is she still alive? She’s committed the worst atrocities out of any of the handmaids, and yet somehow, she’s survived,’” the Mad Men alum told TVLine in July 2020. “And my answer is usually, ‘Yeah, because … I’m the lead of the show. They’re not going to not have me in the show. So that’s why I keep surviving.’”

June’s survival is guaranteed, but Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) might not be as safe. His handmaid led a rebellion and kidnapped 86 kids, so he’ll need to prove that he didn’t help her (which, in case viewers forgot, he totally did) to avoid a death sentence.

While the 10-episode season won’t finish airing until summer, fans can rest assured that this isn’t the end for The Handmaid’s Tale. Hulu already renewed the series for a fifth season, and in May 2019, showrunner Bruce Miller told Us Weekly that he wasn’t so sure if the end is near.

“I’m working from a book and universe that was created by Margaret Atwood. There are some actual endings, things I think work that are good moments,” he noted before adding, “Do I have an end in mind? I always have a few ends in mind — I could also easily see a season 12 at the trials of Serena and Fred.”

The first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 premiere Wednesday, April 28, at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu. New episodes drop every Wednesday.

Scroll down to learn more about the fresh episodes!