Constant Surveillance

In the first episode, multiple former employees and models alleged that Hefner was constantly watching everyone in his orbit via hidden cameras and microphones. “Many of the girls wanted to tell you their problems, and that made us all very nervous,” Tetenbaum recalled. “We had to be very careful because we knew we were being monitored.” (In one throwback interview clip, Hefner himself admitted that he had video cameras hidden around his property.)

Mitch Butler, who worked as Hefner’s butler from 1983 to 1989, added that the Chicago native hired ex-cops to work security at the mansion. “Some of them were L.A. cops, some of them were Beverly Hills cops,” he explained. “Some of them were detectives, so it was very serious.”