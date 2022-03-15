Mark and Hef

Except for a brief distancing that happened after Mark was arrested on assault charges (which were later dropped), Hefner and his doctor remained friends until Hef’s death in 2017. According to Mark’s daughter, however, they weren’t just friends. “It’s my personal belief that the love of Hef’s life was my father,” Jennifer claimed in the March 14 episode. “My father and Hef had a spiritual connection that I don’t believe any of these wives or girlfriends could ever compete against.”

Theodore claimed to have witnessed Mark and Hefner engaged in sexual activity together when she lived at the mansion. “Mark became Hef’s best friend,” she alleged. “They took things really far. They became more than best friends.” When asked if they were lovers, she replied, “Yeah. Yeah, they became that.”

Mark, for his part, denied all of his daughter’s allegations in a statement to A&E.