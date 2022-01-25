Silencing Dissent

Sondra Theodore, who dated Hefner from 1976 to 1981, claimed that “things were done to shush people up, to get them out of the way” while she lived at the mansion. “He had tapes on everybody.”

Tetenbaum, for his part, claimed that Hefner’s team stopped him when he wanted to publish a book about his time in the Playboy world. “I got threatened,” he alleged. “[They said], ‘You’re not gonna put this book out or we can find you anywhere you go. You can’t hide from us.’ It was very frightening.”

Jennifer Saginor published Playground: A Childhood Lost Inside the Playboy Mansion in 2005, but it wasn’t an easy project. When she embarked on a book tour, she claimed that Hefner’s team got all of her dates canceled. “He didn’t want people to know what was really going on,” she explained. “Over time, I realized I was just one of the many people who were silenced.”

PJ Masten, who worked as a bunny mother in L.A. and Chicago from 1972 to 1982, claimed that her job was to keep any potential problems under wraps. “I worked in six clubs. Every club had a scandal — at least one, if not many more,” she alleged. “I had to keep my mouth closed if I wanted to keep my job. There was a lot of collateral damage within the Playboy organization, a lot, and the majority of the collateral damage is toward women.”

Miki Garcia, who was a Playmate and head of promotions from 1973 to 1982, claimed that Hefner sent someone to pay her off when she was working on a book. She became so fearful of potential retaliation that she hired a bodyguard.