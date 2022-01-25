Support for Holly’s Claims

Theodore echoed Madison’s previous claims that Hefner liked to pit his girlfriends against one another, leaving some women feeling bullied and alone.

Marquardt, who starred alongside Madison on The Girls Next Door, said she began to notice a change in her costar while they still lived together. “I could definitely see that she was getting depressed and sad and her demeanor was starting to change,” the former Bridget’s Sexiest Beaches host, 48, said. “Hef would be pretty abrasive in the way he said things to Holly.”

In one instance, the Girls Next Door cast had gone to stay at the Queen Mary hotel. When Marquardt tried to get Madison to come with her to explore the ship, she claimed Hefner pulled Madison’s hair and refused to let her leave his room. “Hef was definitely very needy of Holly’s time and he always wanted her next to him,” the Oregon native recalled.