While Big Brother houseguests can expect the unexpected in the game, a day on set for Julie Chen Moonves is a little more typical.

“I arrive hours before our live eviction to rehearse,” Chen Moonves, 53, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s important to go through the beats of the show ahead of time so the team is in lockstep.”

Chen Moonves has been the longtime host of the reality series since it aired its first season in 2000. The show is currently in its milestone 25th season. In addition to hosting Big Brother, Chen Moonves is also an author with her new audiobook, But First, God, dropping on Tuesday, September 19.

While the show airs three times a week, the audience — and contestants — only get to see Chen Moonves on eviction nights which happen live on Thursdays. On air, Chen Moonves hosts each live show with ease, but she puts in plenty of work behind-the-scenes to make sure the show runs smoothly each week.

“Mic’d up and ready to go for a sound check followed by a quick rehearsal of the open of the show,” she tells Us about her final preparations before going live.

Keep scrolling to see what Chen Moonves does on the set of Big Brother: