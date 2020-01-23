More to the Story

“Y’all got to see six hours of four months of work. So, you maybe necessarily didn’t get to see the times that some of the kids sat out for injuries or we just simply took a day off if we had to, or whatever the need was,” Monica told Us. “We definitely have trainers that take good care of the kids and we have doctors that we send them to. They all have treatment plans. A lot of the kids were sitting out at different times to either recover from something or just a little time off to heal. … We definitely take good care of those kids.”

She concluded: “If they have to be pulled, even for the final performance, that’s what has to happen. So, it’s just hard to show all of that in six hours.”