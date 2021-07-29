Jared Leto like you’ve never seen him before! The character posters for House of Gucci were released on Thursday, July 29, giving fans a first look at the musician, 49, as well as Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons‘ transformations.

Ridley Scott‘s film is inspired by the family behind the Italian fashion house and how they built an empire. “Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control,” the movie’s description reads.

The 12-time Grammy winner, 35, portrays Patrizia Reggiani, the Italian socialite who infamously hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, in 1995. (Reggiani served 16 years in prison for contracting the murder.) Driver, 37, portrays the late fashion mogul.

“I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me,” Reggiani, 72, told Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata in March about the upcoming film, which is based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. “It is not an economic question. I won’t get a cent from the film. It is a question of good sense and respect.”

One of Maurizio’s cousins, Patrizia Gucci, also admitted that the family is worried that the movie will pry too far into the family’s private life.

“We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family,” she told the Associated Press in April, adding that she reached out to the director’s wife, Giannina Facio, with questions about the movie but claims she didn’t receive a reply. “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system. Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

House of Gucci debuts in theaters on November 24. Scroll through the gallery below to see the cast photos: