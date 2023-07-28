Jared Leto has become quite the chameleon on both the big and small screen.

Leto has become one of Hollywood’s most notable method actors and is known for staying in character on set. He’s also transformed physically for roles, from dying his hair neon green to play the Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad to packing on special effects makeup to portray Paolo Gucci in 2021’s House of Gucci.

For his role as the Hatbox Ghost in Disney’s Haunted Mansion, however, director Justin Simien said Leto didn’t embody his character 24/7 on set. “When I was with him [filming], yeah, he was full-on Hatbox Ghost,” Simien told Entertainment Weekly in May 2023. “A lot of that is voice performance, a lot of that is voice capture. It’s a little bit of a different animal. But it gave us time to craft it and gave us quiet moments between the performance.”

Scroll below to see Leto’s most unrecognizable onscreen transformations: