Movie lovers, your time has come! Own a piece of cinematic history — from such iconic films as Star Wars, Superman, The Shawshank Redemption, Friday the 13th and more — by bidding in Propstore’s upcoming auction that is selling all of your favorite memorabilia.

If you’ve ever wanted to step into Darth Vader’s shoes, start by putting on his iconic gloves from Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. Be prepared to shell out some serious cash: the costume pieces could go for $172,362 to $287,270. However, a true villainous look isn’t complete without Jason Voorhees’ iconic hockey mask — specifically, the one worn by actor C.J. Graham in the sixth film in the horror franchise, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives. Bidding for the famous face covering will most likely start close to $46,000 and could go up to $69,000.

If emulating a hero is more up your alley, Christopher Reeve’s legendary Superman costume is up for auction as well. The tell-tale blue and red suit that the late actor wore throughout the franchise is expected to rake in as much as $574,540. Or you can score Harry Potter’s Hero Wand from the first film in the franchise — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — without even going to Ollivanders. Daniel Radcliffe’s most powerful prop is estimated to sell between $22,981 and $34,472.

As the holiday season approaches, what better way to celebrate than displaying The Grinch’s own sleigh among your decorations? The very same prop that the Mean One himself (and dog Max) utilized to steal Christmas presents from the Whos in the 2000 Jim Carrey film is up for bid at the London-based auction and is expected to go for somewhere in the $22,981 to $34,472 range.

The Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will take place over four days, from November 3 through November 6, starting at 3 p.m. each day. Though the in-person event is being held at London’s BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, movie lovers from all over the world can participate online or via phone.

Over 1,500 items will be sold during the auction, from Fraggle Rock to Doctor Who and James Bond to The Batman. Pieces from Doctor Strange, Gladiator, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Wonder Woman and many more will also be included in the sale — which is estimated to bring in more than $12.6 million.

Keep scrolling to see several of the most popular items up for sale: