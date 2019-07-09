The Ex of It All

In an exclusive interview, Stevens explained to Us that she ran into her ex and his family at CMA Fest in June and he asked how she was doing. “I’m standing in a group of people. I can’t really just say, ‘No, I’m devastated.’ So I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. How are you?’” she revealed. “And he said, ‘It’s weird … everything that’s happening, and it’s all happening so quickly.’ And in my brain, I’m like, ‘Is he talking about Spain right now? Is he talking about being on this show?’ That’s what’s weird?”

Stevens also shared that she had no ill will toward the Bachelorette. “She made all of these decisions and she has to stand by these decisions on the show, and she is so strong,” the musician told Us. “The comments that you read about her and the decisions that she’s made, the fact that she holds her head up high and stands by that and has handled everything with grace, that is a strong woman that will make the best decision for herself, no matter what that decision is.”