Jennifer Lopez’s ‘It’s My Party’ Tour By the Numbers

It’s Jenny’s biggest-ever block party! Jennifer Lopez is crossing the country for her 50th birthday, with her It’s My Party tour, and Us has the backstage deets.

Power couple Tabitha and Napoleon D’umo, a.k.a. the NappyTabs, are choreographing the event and creating a house-party concept. “You’re not just going to a concert, you’re going to Jennifer’s party. We turned the arena into her house,” Napoleon tells Us.

And J.Lo’s moves are the main attraction. “It’s not something that a 50-year-old would normally be doing,” Tabitha spills. “Dancers who are 20 are struggling!”

Fans can also expect next-level costumes. Fashion designer Michael Costello created some of the legend’s stage looks — a dream job, he tells Us, thanks to her killer physique, not to mention, her deep involvement in the process. She “makes a mood board,” Costello says; her “go-to colors are white, mustard or red.” Fiancé Alex Rodriguez also weighs in. “He’s at all of her shows, always supporting her,” Costello says, along with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who joined her mom on stage at the tour kickoff on June 7 for a duet of “Limitless.”

Concertgoers won’t just be able to witness her musical numbers — they’ll also be able to see her incredibly toned bod. The singer’s secret? After an eight-plus-hour day of rehearsal, she meets her trainer for more exercise. “No one works as hard,” Tabitha adds.

Plus, the “On The Floor” vocalist is strict about her diet. Her trainer and life coach, Dodd Romero, revealed to Us the foods the singer eats — and avoids — as well the lower body and abs moves she’s been doing to get her legendary six-pack since working with him. “Her overall body has just shrunk and tightened and her strength has actually doubled,” says the pro.

Scroll down to get more details about Jennifer Lopez’s tour by the numbers!