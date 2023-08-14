Josh Duhamel’s ‘Buddy Games’ Cast Revealed: Meet the 6 Teams

Josh Duhamel is bringing his real-life tradition to TV via his CBS’ new series Buddy Games — and Us Weekly can exclusively debut the cast.

The show will bring together six teams of friends at a lakeside location to compete in an assortment of various physical and mental challenges outdoors.

“Being able to bring Buddy Games to CBS is truly a dream come true for me,” Duhamel, 50, said in a press release in April. “This is something my buddies and I have wanted to share with the world for a long time as we knew there was a relatability to it with other people doing similar things to strengthen their friendships. For me, getting to executive produce and host Buddy Games while observing these groups of friends let loose and become part of this big family has been an honor and will be a lot of fun for viewers to watch.”

In the trailer, viewers are introduced to all of the six teams including Chicago’s Finest, which includes members of the Chicago Police Department, Derby Squad, which includes members of a roller derby team in Los Angeles and Team OK, which includes friends from Oklahoma.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“We just want to come out and represent the best side of police officers because we’re fun, compassionate, we’re people,” Kei Smart from team Chicago’s Finest shares.

The other three teams are Pageant Queens, which includes friends who met through doing pageants, Team PRIDE, which includes friends who are all members of the LGBTQ+ community, and Philly Forever, which includes friends who all grew up together in Philadelphia.

“All four of us are super ambitious women, we all have multiple streams of income, so we are the team who are not going to give up,” Yoli Stennett from team Pageant Queens gushes.

Buddy Games will premiere on CBS September 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about each team: