Kim Kardashian

As the final season of KUWTK aired, Kim took to social media to promise that this was only the beginning for her family.

“We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season,” the reality star responded to a fan via Twitter in April.

After the May 13, 2021, episode of the show explored Scott Disick‘s worries that he would drift apart from everyone, Kim hinted more about what the Hulu show will look like.

“Scott is us about #KUWTK ending! were so heart broken” a fan tweeted following the episode.

Kim responded, teasing, “But @ScottDisick is coming with us to Hulu sooooooo I get it BUT he will be back!!!!”