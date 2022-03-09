Kourtney Kardashian

“I see the growth that comes from those unhappy places which make it all worth it. I’m like, ‘If we didn’t go through these roller-coasters, you wouldn’t get to the good part,’” Kourtney told Bustle in March 2022, one month before the debut of the new show. “Having the break shifted the mindset with my sisters. When you’re doing that [show] every single day, you don’t have the space to take a break and be like, ‘Wait, we actually love each other.’”

Kourtney added that the Hulu series feels like a “restart,” shutting down speculation that she “looks miserable” in promos. “It’s a choice. I just find it funny. Workwise, I’m happier than I’ve ever been.”