Kris Jenner

The matriarchy of the family shared in April 2021 that everyone was still figuring out what their content with Hulu would look like.

“We haven’t really nailed down the exact format yet, but we’re working on it.” Kris told WSJ. Magazine.

After being asked where she sees her family empire in 10 years she responded, “We’ll be on Hulu and hopefully thriving, doing what we love to do and being exactly where we’re supposed to be.”