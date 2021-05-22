Kris Jenner

During a presentation at the Disney Upfronts to promote the new series, Kris hinted that this next chapter will have everyone tuning in.

“Partnering with Disney was a no-brainer, we’re huge Bachelor fans and I love American Idol,” she said during the event in May 2021. “Hulu is the perfect place for our new show since it’s where you can currently catch up with every season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Hulu feels like family and they immediately embraced the idea of a new show with such open and welcoming arms.”

She added: “This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”