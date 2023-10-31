Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos upped the ante with their couples costumes on the Halloween episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

Ripa, 53, and Consuelos, 52, started the Tuesday, October 31, broadcast with a bang by channeling Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling‘s characters in the Barbie movie. The couple later transformed into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, with Ripa rocking a blonde wig with bangs and a red Chiefs jacket, while Consuelos wore a fake mustache and a No. 87 jersey.

Throughout the episode, Ripa and Consuelos spoofed pop culture hits from The White Lotus to Jersey Shore before returning as Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze‘s characters from Ghost. The duo even poked fun at “Scandoval,” dressing as Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

Ripa has been known to go all out on the spooky holiday, frequently sporting multiple outfits in one episode of the daytime talk show. She teamed up with former cohost Ryan Seacrest for six Halloween episodes before Us Weekly confirmed his departure from Live earlier this year. He made his final appearance as cohost on April 14, helping to usher in Consuelos as Ripa’s new right hand man.

Consuelos officially joined his wife on the air as her cohost days later on April 17. Since then, Ripa and her husband have found their groove as coworkers — but it’s not the first time they’ve shared the screen. The couple, who share three children, sparked a romance after meeting on the set of All My Children in 1995. They eloped one year later.

Scroll down to see Ripa and Consuelos’ best couples costumes from the 2023 Halloween episode of Live: