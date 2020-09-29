‘Law & Order: LA’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Law & Order franchise is a powerful one — and includes a ton of huge stars. Although Law & Order: LA only lasted one season, it included very prominent names in TV and film.

The show, created by Dick Wolf, was the fifth Law & Order spinoff, debuting on September 29, 2010. It was the first spinoff to air after the original ended its 20-year run four months prior.

Originally titled Law & Order: Los Angeles, the procedural followed LAPD’s elite Robbery Homicide Division as they worked every angle of Los Angeles — from Beverly Hills to the seedy areas of Hollywood. The series was the first Law & Order show that was set outside of New York City.

In addition to the main cast — Skeet Ulrich, Terrence Howard, Rachel Ticotin, Corey Stoll, Regina Hall and Alfred Molina — many other stars made cameos over time. Natalie Zea, Danielle Panabaker, Bellamy Young, Marc Blucas, Jason Beghe and Bob Saget all showed up during the 22 episodes.

Many of the episodes were inspired by true-crime cases, including the Tiger Woods infidelity scandal, John Edwards‘ political scandal, the Jihad Jane case and the Manson family murders.

In May 2011, the series was canceled by NBC.

“We tried but we didn’t have the time period to bring it back if it isn’t going to show signs of growth,” former NBC Chairman Bob Greenblatt told TVGuide at the time. “We moved it around, took it off the schedule and tried to revamp it. It improved significantly creatively, and it didn’t have a great lead-in on Mondays. It was one of those tough decisions: do we stick with it or was it time to move on?”

He later told reporters, “Law & Order: LA, I think we just didn’t get it off the ground right. It was put on the schedule without a pilot last fall before I arrived. There was all kinds of chaos going on: the show did well then it was taken off. In a different scenario that might have worked better but we just thought it wasn’t a strong enough player to continue into next season.”

