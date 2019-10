George Stults & Jaleel White

Lori (Soleil Moon Frye) stages homes for a living and her busiest season is Christmas. When a wealthy widower, Elliot (George Stults), asks her to stage his home for the holidays to cheer up his daughter, she begins learning more about herself. Jaleel White also stars.

Staging Christmas airs Friday, November 29, at 8 p.m. ET.