Jesse Hutch

The Christmas lights are up and shoppers are flooding the quaint town of Mountain View, including one special store, Very Vintage Antiques. Vintage antique shop owner Dodie (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) is a hopeless romantic and when finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos, she’s determined to find the owner. She even persuades her handsome new tenant Edward (Jesse Hutch) to help.

A Very Vintage Christmas airs Wednesday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET.