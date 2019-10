Ryan McPartlin

Wedding planner Cadence Clark (Sarah Drew) is determined to pull off an incredible Christmas themed wedding at the exclusive Snowview Lodge, so she joins forces with Henry Harrison (Ryan McPartlin), co-owner of a family-owned Christmas decoration and house-lighting company, who’s looking to impress his high-profile clients.

Twinkle All the Way airs Saturday, November 23, at 8 p.m. ET.