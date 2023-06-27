Music lovers attending Lollapalooza 2023 should be ready to rock — but the lineup features more than just heavy-hitting bands.

The four-day festival is set to take over Chicago’s Grant Park from August 3 to August 6. Day 1 includes headlining performances by Billie Eilish and Karol G, followed by Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 on Day 2. As the festival continues, fans will be treated to live shows from Odesza, Tomorrow X Together, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey.

Along with A-list headliners, Lollapalooza gives up-and-coming artists a chance to take the stage, from viral singer-songwriter Noah Kahan to Daisy Jones & the Six star Suki Waterhouse.

Fans are able to choose how they want to experience the bash, whether by attending all four days or buying passes for individual days. VIP and Platinum options are also available for concertgoers looking for a little more luxury.

Scroll down to learn more about the eight bold artists headlining Lollapalooza 2023: