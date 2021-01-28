‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ian McKellen (Gandalf)

The knighted actor appeared in two more X-Men films in 2003 and in 2006. He additionally starred in other major films including Cats, Beauty and the Beast, The Good Liar and Mr. Holmes. On the small screen, he popped up in shows such as Vicious, The Prisoner and Coronation Street. He also continued to maintain his stage career, starring in productions of King Lear and The Seagull for the Royal Shakespeare company. In his personal life, the England native revealed his six-year battle with prostate cancer in 2012 and received an honorary Doctorate of Letters from Cambridge University in 2014.