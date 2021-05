Ryan and Clara

Although still together — and planning to have another wedding — he still hadn’t said “I love you” to her until the reunion. “I think that I’ve known it based on his actions,” she said. “It’s not super big, romantic gestures. … It’s the little things.” During the season, she was outspoken about wanting to have sex with her husband, but he wasn’t ready. On the special, they played coy about whether they had slept together yet.