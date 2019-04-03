The day has finally arrived! The Married At First Sight couples had to decide to stay married or get a divorce during the Tuesday, April 2 episode.

For some couples, their fate seemed pretty obvious, and their decisions didn’t come as too much of a shock. However, there was a definitely one complete twist that no one saw coming.

Ahead of the big day, the couples had to spend the night apart and really think about what they were going to do. It seemed like, for some, that night changed everything they thought about their marriage.

Decision day is never easy, but after the tumultuous season, no one could be sure that their partner was going to agree with them when it came time to face the experts. Each couple definitely had their issues in their marriage.

Keith Dewar definitely wasn’t used to stepping up and making someone else happy, as he was always used to being the baby – something Kristine Killingsworth wasn’t thrilled about. Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess also struggled with having different norms when it came to their styles of living. Jasmine wanted to be taken care of, while Will wanted a 50/50 marriage, which definitely caused tension.

Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo, on the other hand, were probably the ones who struggled the most this season. From Luke accusing Kate of being an alcoholic to him admitting he wasn’t attracted to her, he definitely didn’t make it easy. Oh, not to mention that shocking twist where they admitted they had been having sex all season without telling anyone.

One of the couples that caused the most onscreen drama was AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen. AJ had several blowups this season, which he blamed on producers and the show in general, that seriously freaked out his wife.

Find out who stayed together, and who decided to call it quits below!