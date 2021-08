Pam Ferris

The Germany native kicked off her film career by playing the awful principal in the comedy, later landing roles in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, The Raven, Holmes & Watson and Tolkien. She also has starred in dozens of TV shows, including Where the Heart Is, Rosemary & Thyme, Jane Eyre, Luther and Call the Midwife. Ferris has been married to Roger Frost since 1986.